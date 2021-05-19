Hill City Capital, LP Buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Triumph Group Inc, TFI International Inc, Sells KAR Auction Services Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co

New Purchases: TFII, PCT,

Investment company Hill City Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Triumph Group Inc, TFI International Inc, PureCycle Technologies Inc, Sabre Corp, sells KAR Auction Services Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co, Eagle Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill City Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Hill City Capital, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 554,000 shares, 21.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 500,662 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.49% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 1,697,000 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.24% EnerSys (ENS) - 220,000 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 965,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.42%

Hill City Capital, LP initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill City Capital, LP initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 310,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 70.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 500,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 192.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,697,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $21.77.