Hill City Capital, LP Buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Triumph Group Inc, TFI International Inc, Sells KAR Auction Services Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hill City Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Triumph Group Inc, TFI International Inc, PureCycle Technologies Inc, Sabre Corp, sells KAR Auction Services Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co, Eagle Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill City Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Hill City Capital, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hill City Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hill+city+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hill City Capital, LP
  1. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 554,000 shares, 21.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  2. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 500,662 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.49%
  3. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 1,697,000 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.24%
  4. EnerSys (ENS) - 220,000 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
  5. Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 965,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.42%
New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)

Hill City Capital, LP initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Hill City Capital, LP initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 310,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 70.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 500,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 192.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Hill City Capital, LP added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,697,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Sold Out: Roth CH Acquisition I Co (ROCH)

Hill City Capital, LP sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $21.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hill City Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Hill City Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hill City Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hill City Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hill City Capital, LP keeps buying
