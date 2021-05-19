Logo
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Darwin Global Management, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Stoke Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darwin Global Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Darwin Global Management, Ltd. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Darwin Global Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/darwin+global+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Darwin Global Management, Ltd.
  1. Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 1,505,012 shares, 40.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.37%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 2,090,149 shares, 25.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.28%
  3. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 1,370,133 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.79%
  4. Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 782,471 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 140,511 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.18%
New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 782,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 286,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 86,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 215.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.61%. The holding were 2,090,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 60.37%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.39%. The holding were 1,505,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 1,370,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Arvinas Inc by 299.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $76.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 140,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Inhibrx Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.27 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK)

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $69.81, with an estimated average price of $56.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Darwin Global Management, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Darwin Global Management, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Darwin Global Management, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Darwin Global Management, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Darwin Global Management, Ltd. keeps buying
