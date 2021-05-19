Darwin Global Management, Ltd. Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc

New Purchases: RLAY, MGNX, KROS,

RLAY, MGNX, KROS, Added Positions: BBIO, XLRN, FATE, ARVN, INBX,

BBIO, XLRN, FATE, ARVN, INBX, Reduced Positions: IMVT, FULC,

IMVT, FULC, Sold Out: MRTX, SRPT, STOK,

Investment company Darwin Global Management, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Stoke Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darwin Global Management, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Darwin Global Management, Ltd. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Darwin Global Management, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/darwin+global+management%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 1,505,012 shares, 40.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.37% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 2,090,149 shares, 25.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.28% Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 1,370,133 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.79% Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 782,471 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 140,511 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.18%

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 782,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 286,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 86,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 215.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.61%. The holding were 2,090,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 60.37%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.39%. The holding were 1,505,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 1,370,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Arvinas Inc by 299.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $76.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 140,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Inhibrx Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.27 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $69.81, with an estimated average price of $56.98.