Octagon Capital Advisors LP Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Sells Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, FibroGen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Octagon Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, sells Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, FibroGen Inc, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Octagon Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q1, Octagon Capital Advisors LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/octagon+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Octagon Capital Advisors LP
  1. I-MAB (IMAB) - 530,050 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61%
  2. Curis Inc (CRIS) - 2,128,400 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 548,374 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) - 378,288 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 112,363 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 69,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 165.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 583,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Calliditas Therapeutics AB. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $29.92.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.68 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $20.45.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68.

Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: Inventiva SA (IVA)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Inventiva SA. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.35.



