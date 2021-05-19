Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys eBay Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: EBAY,

EBAY, Added Positions: AVLR, SCHW,

AVLR, SCHW, Reduced Positions: V,

V, Sold Out: WFC,

Investment company Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, sells Visa Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivy+lane+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,000 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,700 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 315,000 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 21,500 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 103,000 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83%

Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.