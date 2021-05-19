Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Sea, New York Times Co, Upwork Inc

New Purchases: CPNG, CLOV,

CPNG, CLOV, Added Positions: SMAR, GDRX,

SMAR, GDRX, Reduced Positions: SE, NYT, UPWK, ZG, GWRE,

SE, NYT, UPWK, ZG, GWRE, Sold Out: CDAY, DASH, ABNB,

Investment company Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Smartsheet Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Sea, New York Times Co, Upwork Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenoaks+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 280,900,466 shares, 93.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 96,331,338 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 756,942 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 56,211 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio. Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 85,000 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.95%

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 93.71%. The holding were 280,900,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 96,331,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 117.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.