Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Sea, New York Times Co, Upwork Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Smartsheet Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Sea, New York Times Co, Upwork Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenoaks+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 280,900,466 shares, 93.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 96,331,338 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 756,942 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  4. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 56,211 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 85,000 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.95%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 93.71%. The holding were 280,900,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 96,331,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 117.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
