Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Sea, New York Times Co, Upwork Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG, CLOV,
- Added Positions: SMAR, GDRX,
- Reduced Positions: SE, NYT, UPWK, ZG, GWRE,
- Sold Out: CDAY, DASH, ABNB,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 280,900,466 shares, 93.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 96,331,338 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 756,942 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 56,211 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio.
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 85,000 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.95%
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 93.71%. The holding were 280,900,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 96,331,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 117.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
