SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP Buys FinVolution Group

Investment company SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP Current Portfolio ) buys FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP. As of 2021Q1, SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sig+china+investments+master+fund+iii%2C+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Agora Inc (API) - 7,691,145 shares, 96.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% FinVolution Group (FINV) - 2,044,179 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.05% CooTek (Cayman) Inc (CTK) - 194,149 shares, 0.13% of the total portfolio.

SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP added to a holding in FinVolution Group by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $2.61 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,044,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.