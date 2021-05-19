Logo
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. Buys Walmart Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Sells dMY Technology Group Inc III, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sysco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Alibaba Group Holding, Acies Acquisition Corp, sells dMY Technology Group Inc III, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sysco Corp, Southern Co, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Road Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jones+road+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 250,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 100,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 68,400 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 300,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 90,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 497,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACAC)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 342.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI.U)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Sold Out: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACACU)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.21.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.

Sold Out: GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
