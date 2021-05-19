Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. Buys Walmart Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Sells dMY Technology Group Inc III, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: WMT, LVS, DMYI, BABA, ACAC, SRNGU, AAWW, CPUH.U, APSG, LGACU, ACTDU, DNZ.U, SRE, DMYQ.U, JPM,
- Added Positions: BAC, C, FE, RSI, PCG,
- Reduced Positions: SO, DUK, ETR, BKNG, PNW, CRHC,
- Sold Out: DMYI.U, LQD, SYY, ACACU, VSPR, GIK, GSAH, FCACU,
These are the top 5 holdings of JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio.
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 250,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 100,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 68,400 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 300,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 90,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 497,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACAC)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 342.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI.U)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACACU)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.21.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.Sold Out: GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45.
