Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Added Positions: IWF, IWB,

IWF, IWB, Reduced Positions: PYPL, ADBE, AMZN, TSLA, MA, FB, AAPL, NOW, MSFT, LULU, NVDA, EPAM, TTD, UNH, SQ, NFLX, GOOG, MSCI, LRCX, KLAC, DOCU, CMG, GNRC, FIVN, APPS, VEEV, ETSY,

Investment company Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alcosta+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,322 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 34,633 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,333 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,751 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,069 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%

Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $248.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.