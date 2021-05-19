Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
- Added Positions: IWF, IWB,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, ADBE, AMZN, TSLA, MA, FB, AAPL, NOW, MSFT, LULU, NVDA, EPAM, TTD, UNH, SQ, NFLX, GOOG, MSCI, LRCX, KLAC, DOCU, CMG, GNRC, FIVN, APPS, VEEV, ETSY,
For the details of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alcosta+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,322 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 34,633 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,333 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,751 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,069 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $248.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alcosta Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alcosta Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment