Proem Advisors LLC Buys Futu Holdings, The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Bilibili Inc, Azul SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Proem Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Futu Holdings, The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sea, sells Facebook Inc, Bilibili Inc, Azul SA, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proem Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Proem Advisors LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Proem Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proem+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Proem Advisors LLC
  1. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 95,000 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 90,000 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 8,500 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.10%
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 5,200 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.68%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 19,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 442.86%
New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.24%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 442.86%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 173.68%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 258.49%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Azul SA (AZUL)

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.



