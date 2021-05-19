Proem Advisors LLC Buys Futu Holdings, The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Bilibili Inc, Azul SA

New Purchases: FUTU, DIS, WISH, ABNB, ROKU,

Investment company Proem Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Futu Holdings, The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sea, sells Facebook Inc, Bilibili Inc, Azul SA, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proem Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Proem Advisors LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 95,000 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 90,000 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 8,500 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.10% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 5,200 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.68% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 19,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 442.86%

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.24%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 442.86%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 173.68%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 258.49%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85.

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Proem Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.