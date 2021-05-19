Logo
EVR Research LP Buys WESCO International Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc, Sells Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Cardlytics Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EVR Research LP (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Green Plains Partners LP, sells Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Cardlytics Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, Avid Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EVR Research LP. As of 2021Q1, EVR Research LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVR Research LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evr+research+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVR Research LP
  1. Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 298,000 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  2. Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) - 260,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.59%
  3. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 575,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.88%
  4. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 130,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) - 123,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

EVR Research LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Green Plains Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digi International Inc (DGII)

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 169,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

EVR Research LP added to a holding in Deluxe Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.

Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61.

Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVR Research LP. Also check out:

1. EVR Research LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVR Research LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVR Research LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVR Research LP keeps buying
