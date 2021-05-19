EVR Research LP Buys WESCO International Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc, Sells Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Cardlytics Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc

New Purchases: WCC, PATK, LEE, PTVE, GPP, DGII, CME, VVV, GPRO, ATEN, GT,

Investment company EVR Research LP Current Portfolio ) buys WESCO International Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Green Plains Partners LP, sells Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Cardlytics Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, Avid Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EVR Research LP. As of 2021Q1, EVR Research LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 298,000 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) - 260,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.59% Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 575,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.88% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 130,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) - 123,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

EVR Research LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Green Plains Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 169,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP added to a holding in Deluxe Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61.

EVR Research LP sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.