EVR Research LP Buys WESCO International Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc, Sells Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Cardlytics Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: WCC, PATK, LEE, PTVE, GPP, DGII, CME, VVV, GPRO, ATEN, GT,
- Added Positions: DLX, EVA,
- Reduced Positions: CPS, SAH, CVLT, AVID, HY, DAR, SHAK, NLSN, SEB, TLND,
- Sold Out: CDLX, R, MSTR, AQUA, BGCP,
For the details of EVR Research LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evr+research+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVR Research LP
- Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 298,000 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) - 260,000 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.59%
- Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 575,000 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.88%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 130,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) - 123,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
EVR Research LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.56%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
EVR Research LP initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
EVR Research LP initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)
EVR Research LP initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)
EVR Research LP initiated holding in Green Plains Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digi International Inc (DGII)
EVR Research LP initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 169,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
EVR Research LP added to a holding in Deluxe Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
EVR Research LP sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
EVR Research LP sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61.Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)
EVR Research LP sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVR Research LP. Also check out:
1. EVR Research LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVR Research LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVR Research LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVR Research LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment