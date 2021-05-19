Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys Rekor Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, Rush Street Interactive Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

- New Purchases: REKR, RCII, MP, CDLX, AMRS, WK, DRIO, SSPK, GPRO, DMYI, UPST, LPSN, SEMR,
- Added Positions: MGNI, DOMO, SABR, FIVN,
- Reduced Positions: LPRO, OUT,
- Sold Out: RSI, APPS, SPT, PLAN, NUAN, SPLK, TENB, SFIX, CYRX,
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 2,001,000 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 567,233 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.34%
- Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) - 1,087,000 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Domo Inc (DOMO) - 382,528 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.62%
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 169,000 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 1,087,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 567,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Domo Inc by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 382,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.
