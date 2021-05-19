Logo
Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys Rekor Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, Rush Street Interactive Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collaborative Holdings Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Rekor Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, MP Materials Corp, Cardlytics Inc, sells Open Lending Corp, Rush Street Interactive Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Anaplan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collaborative Holdings Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Collaborative Holdings Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Collaborative Holdings Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collaborative+holdings+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Collaborative Holdings Management LP
  1. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 2,001,000 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
  2. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 567,233 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.34%
  3. Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) - 1,087,000 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Domo Inc (DOMO) - 382,528 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.62%
  5. Ballys Corp (BALY) - 169,000 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
New Purchase: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.99%. The holding were 1,087,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Cardlytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 567,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Domo Inc by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 382,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.

Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Collaborative Holdings Management LP. Also check out:

