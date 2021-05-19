XN Exponent Advisors LLC Buys Farfetch, TransDigm Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Microsoft Corp, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: TDG, CZR, CPNG, SIX, SHOP, OSCR, XM,

Investment company XN Exponent Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, TransDigm Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Coupang Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Microsoft Corp, DoorDash Inc, Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XN Exponent Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, XN Exponent Advisors LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 2,632,316 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.15% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,149,733 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.17% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 997,538 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 60,381 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.99% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,020,478 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $587.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 161,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 935,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 1,588,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 1,330,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 28,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 140.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 3,149,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 60,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 963,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,556,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,344,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.