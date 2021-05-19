Logo
XN Exponent Advisors LLC Buys Farfetch, TransDigm Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Microsoft Corp, DoorDash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company XN Exponent Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, TransDigm Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Coupang Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Microsoft Corp, DoorDash Inc, Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XN Exponent Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, XN Exponent Advisors LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XN Exponent Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xn+exponent+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XN Exponent Advisors LLC
  1. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 2,632,316 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.15%
  2. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,149,733 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.17%
  3. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 997,538 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 60,381 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.99%
  5. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,020,478 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $587.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 161,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 935,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 1,588,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 1,330,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 28,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 140.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 3,149,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 60,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 963,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,556,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,344,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of XN Exponent Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. XN Exponent Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. XN Exponent Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XN Exponent Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XN Exponent Advisors LLC keeps buying
