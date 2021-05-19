Orin Green Financial, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: ACWI, BRK.B,

Investment company Orin Green Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orin Green Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Orin Green Financial, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orin Green Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orin+green+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,743 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,103 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 190,996 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 87,302 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 47,436 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86.