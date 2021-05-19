Orin Green Financial, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ACWI, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: IVV, VEA, SPLG, SPAB, RWO, SPSB, IAGG, GOOGL, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, IJH, VUG, EFA, IJR, IWR, CMF, VB, SPSM, EEM, AGG, VWO, MUB, VBK, IWP, QCOM, SLY, DBEF, MSFT, SPDW, SPMD, TREX, TSLA, SDY, IWM, AAPL, FB, SPEM, MDYG, AOR, V, SPTM, IGSB, VSS,
- Sold Out: SUB, ICF,
For the details of Orin Green Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orin+green+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Orin Green Financial, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,743 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,103 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 190,996 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 87,302 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 47,436 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Orin Green Financial, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Orin Green Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Orin Green Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. Orin Green Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orin Green Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orin Green Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orin Green Financial, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment