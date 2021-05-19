Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Stitch Fix Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc

- New Purchases: MPC, RBA, CRM, AMWL, VOO, IWB,
- Added Positions: VIG, AAPL, IJR, VYM, IEMG, BAB, XLU, IWF, IJS, VUG, IJT, AMZN, SPGI, CMCSA, GOOG, KO, WM, UNH, VNQ, NVS, AMT, LOW, DEO, FB, PGR, MCO, BKNG, UNP, FISV, INTU, EQIX, BLK, V, SYY, MTN, RSG, CVS, CCI, BFAM, TJX, WMT, SPLK, MSFT, MKTX, MA, LMT, BDX, DIS, MO, VRSK, ADP, CME, AAMC, SCHW, ABT, JNJ, SPOT, GD, TWTR, ICE, KSU, PM, FSV, EFX, MNST, MLM, SBUX, CTLT, MCD, HD, GOOGL, VBR, UBER, REAL, ALGN, PYPL, ANTM,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, EEM, PINS, ETSY, TMO,
- Sold Out: SFIX, DGX, VZ, WORK, LH,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 21,241 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 32,847 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 41,121 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 35,452 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.78%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 220,208 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.42%
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 18,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.
