Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Stitch Fix Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Investment company Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Apple Inc, American Well Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Stitch Fix Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 21,241 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 32,847 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 41,121 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 35,452 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.78% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 220,208 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.42%

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 18,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.