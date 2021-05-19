Logo
Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Stitch Fix Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Apple Inc, American Well Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Stitch Fix Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accretive+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 21,241 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 32,847 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 41,121 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 35,452 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.78%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 220,208 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.42%
New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 18,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altisource Asset Management Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accretive Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
