Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Stride Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Sells Synaptics Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: LRN, QUOT, THRY, APEI, RILY, ONTF, VZIO, AMEH, QMCO, HROW, AMRK, IMBI, SAII, ANDA,
- Added Positions: CGNT, CGNT, DOMO, REZI, VRNT, RBBN, FRG, AVYA, RDVT, AVID, OOMA, INSE,
- Reduced Positions: SYNA, EVRI, TLS, CRY, VERU, FLXS, INS,
- Sold Out: AAWW, MRVI, ABST, HVT, IMMR, IRBT, LMNX, DNMR, AVNW, CXDO, GRMN, INMD,
For the details of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ophir+asset+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd
- Stride Inc (LRN) - 1,648,572 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) - 1,519,901 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 622.55%
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 1,217,409 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.98%
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,102,077 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 1,648,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 2,102,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 825,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Public Education Inc (APEI)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 544,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $66.25, with an estimated average price of $53.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 303,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 367,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 622.55%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 1,519,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Domo Inc by 19400.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 250,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,217,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 396,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,371,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86.Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.Sold Out: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Absolute Software Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.12.Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.94 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.58.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd.
