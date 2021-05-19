Logo
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Stride Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Sells Synaptics Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Stride Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Quotient Technology Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, sells Synaptics Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Haverty Furniture Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ophir+asset+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd
  1. Stride Inc (LRN) - 1,648,572 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) - 1,519,901 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 622.55%
  4. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 1,217,409 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.98%
  5. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,102,077 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Stride Inc (LRN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 1,648,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 2,102,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 825,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Public Education Inc (APEI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 544,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $66.25, with an estimated average price of $53.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 303,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 367,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 622.55%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 1,519,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Domo Inc by 19400.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 250,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,217,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 396,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,371,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86.

Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Sold Out: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Absolute Software Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.12.

Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.94 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.58.

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.

Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. Also check out:

