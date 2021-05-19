Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited Buys Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Yatsen Holding, Viela Bio Inc

For the details of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyu+capital+investment+management+co.%2C+limited/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 3,144,127 shares, 99.42% of the total portfolio.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL) - 127,605 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 127,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.Sold Out: Viela Bio Inc (VIE)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.
