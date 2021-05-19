Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited Buys Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Yatsen Holding, Viela Bio Inc

New Purchases: GRCL,

GRCL, Sold Out: PDD, YSG, VIE, MNSO, VNET, STAA,

Investment company Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited Current Portfolio ) buys Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Yatsen Holding, Viela Bio Inc, MINISO Group Holding, 21Vianet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited. As of 2021Q1, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited owns 2 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyu+capital+investment+management+co.%2C+limited/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 3,144,127 shares, 99.42% of the total portfolio. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL) - 127,605 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 127,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Viela Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co., Limited sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.