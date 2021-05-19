Logo
Donnell A. Segalas Concludes his Service as a Member of the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (Annaly or the Company) announced today that director Donnell A. Segalas stepped down from the Companys Board of Directors (the Board) upon the scheduled expiration of his term at the Companys Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the Annual Meeting). Mr. Segalas joined the Board prior to the Companys initial public offering in 1997. Prior to the Annual Meeting, Mr. Segalas had served as a member of the Management Development and Compensation (MDC) Committee, Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee and Corporate Responsibility Committee. Mr. Segalas had previously served as the Chair of the MDC Committee.



Don Segalas has been an invaluable part of Annalys Board of Directors since the very beginning, providing wisdom in the boardroom and guidance and support to our Management Team, said David Finkelstein, Annalys Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. We would like to thank Don for his leadership and many lasting contributions to Annaly.



On behalf of the entire Board, I am incredibly grateful to Don for over twenty years of dedicated service to Annaly, remarked Michael Haylon, Chair of Annalys Board of Directors. The Board has benefitted from his investment and financial expertise and we wish him well in his future endeavors.



Following the Annual Meeting, Annalys Board is comprised of 11 directors, 64% of whom identify as women and/or racially/ethnically diverse. Additionally, 64% of directors have a tenure of less than 5 years with an average director tenure of 6 years. 100% of Annalys Board Committees are chaired by women.



About Annaly



Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annalys principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect managements expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks that are set forth under Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

