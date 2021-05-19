Donnell A. Segalas Concludes his Service as a Member of the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc.





Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (Annaly or the Company) announced today that director Donnell A. Segalas stepped down from the Companys Board of Directors (the Board) upon the scheduled expiration of his term at the Companys Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the Annual Meeting). Mr. Segalas joined the Board prior to the Companys initial public offering in 1997. Prior to the Annual Meeting, Mr. Segalas had served as a member of the Management Development and Compensation (MDC) Committee, Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee and Corporate Responsibility Committee. Mr. Segalas had previously served as the Chair of the MDC Committee.









Don Segalas has been an invaluable part of Annalys Board of Directors since the very beginning, providing wisdom in the boardroom and guidance and support to our Management Team, said David Finkelstein, Annalys Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. We would like to thank Don for his leadership and many lasting contributions to Annaly.









On behalf of the entire Board, I am incredibly grateful to Don for over twenty years of dedicated service to Annaly, remarked Michael Haylon, Chair of Annalys Board of Directors. The Board has benefitted from his investment and financial expertise and we wish him well in his future endeavors.









Following the Annual Meeting, Annalys Board is comprised of 11 directors, 64% of whom identify as women and/or racially/ethnically diverse. Additionally, 64% of directors have a tenure of less than 5 years with an average director tenure of 6 years. 100% of Annalys Board Committees are chaired by women.









