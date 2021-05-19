Logo
Pentair Completes Transaction to Acquire Assets of Ken's Beverage, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Pentair plc (

NYSE:PNR, Financial), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it completed the previously announced transaction to acquire the assets of Kens Beverage, Inc. (KBI), for approximately $80 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. For over 35 years, and operating with 30 branches and over 300 trained technicians, KBI has provided beverage equipment and services to commercial customers.



We are excited about the addition of KBI and the new growth opportunities it brings as we advance our strategy to provide a full suite of products and services for commercial customers, said Mario DOvidio, Executive Vice President and President, Pentair Consumer Solutions. This acquisition further realizes our vision to be the leading provider of residential and commercial water treatment solutions, delivering smart, sustainable solutions that empower customers to make the most of lifes essential resources.



We are pleased to become a part of Pentair, said Ken Reimer, founder of KBI and Commercial Services Business Development Leader for Pentair Water Treatment Services. With our shared commitment to delivering exceptional beverage services and solutions to our customers, I am personally looking forward to continuing to grow the service capability as part of the Pentair team.



ABOUT PENTAIR PLC



Pentair makes the most of lifes essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.



Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit pentair.com.

