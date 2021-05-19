Eargo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. ( EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced its participation in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Christian Gormsen, Eargos President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present via web cast at the following events:
Event: UBS 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, May 24th, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)
Event: 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
The live web casts of Eargos presentations, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed at www.eargo.com and will be available for replay for 90 days following the live events.
About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.
The companys 4th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi, was launched in January 2020 and features improved capabilities across audio fidelity and bandwidth. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase here.
