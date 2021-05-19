Logo
UGI Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that John Walsh and Roger Perreault are joining over 2,000 other chief executive officers in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



The CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion commitment is driven by a realization that addressing diversity and inclusion is a collaborative societal effort and CEOs can play a critical role. Companies from 85 industries have signed on, giving the signatory group unique perspectives on how to develop comfortable environments for employees to thrive and feel empowered to discuss critical diversity and inclusion topics.



The CEO Action pledge centers around four commitments: cultivating trusting workplaces, implementing and/or expanding unconscious bias education, sharing bestand unsuccessfulpractices, and creating and sharing strategic inclusion and diversity plans with our Board of Directors.



UGI is proud to join more than 2,000 leading companies in signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation. This commitment aligns with our Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (BIDE) Initiative that we recently established. We believe this is an important step for UGI as we continue to influence change, empower our employees, and strengthen our work environment.



Roger Perreault, Executive Vice President - Global LPG, and President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI effective June 26, 2021, said, We are committed to diversity, inclusion, and equity in all areas of our business and celebrate the unique perspectives and backgrounds that make us stronger. Two of our core values are Respect and Integrity, which are integral in how we conduct business. Mr. Perreault concluded, Joining the CEO Action movement is a meaningful step in expanding UGIs BIDE Initiative and acknowledging that there is more to be done to foster a diverse and inclusive environment for our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.



To learn more about the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, visitwww.CEOAction.com



About UGI Corporation



UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.



Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005881/en/

