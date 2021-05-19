Logo
Floriology NOW Teams with BloomyPro to Offer an Exciting Virtual Floral Design Application

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Floriology NOW, an innovative online education platform powered by BloomNet, has announced its collaboration with BloomyPro, a Netherlands-based floral software provider, to offer florists and floral designers the excitement and expanded creativity of 3D virtual floral design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005920/en/



Through special access to the comprehensive BloomyPro application, floral designers across the country can now imagine the possibilities of exploring and creating spectacular floral arrangements on their computer, phone or tablet. Making enhancements to arrangements can be done instantly and easily right on the screen, then brought to life as fresh-floral creations quickly and cost efficiently. So they may learn the advantages of this technology offering, subscribers to the Floriology NOW education platform can receive a free trial of the BloomyPro floral design application by visiting www.floriologyinstitute.com%2Fpages%2Fwelcome-bloomypro-customers.



We are pleased to team up with BloomyPro to further enhance the Floriology NOW learning experience, said Jackie Lacey, AAF, AIFD, CFD, PFCI and Director of Education and Industry Relations for BloomNet. The application offers more than 3,800 flowers and floral colors to choose from, enabling designers to visualize a virtual design concept, drag and drop to add stems, plus experiment with new and different varieties, colors and textures. They can also delete stems, move flowers around to optimize placement, add accessories such as ribbons, and even place the design into a container.



In addition to its many floral design advantages, the BloomyPro application benefits florists by serving as a training aid to bring new employees up to speed, or to refresh and revitalize the creativity of seasoned designers. Design concepts can also be shared with customers to get their approval on designs before the actual fresh-floral arrangements are created, reducing or eliminating waste. BloomyPro may also be used to estimate cost-of-goods for the floral designs created on the application, providing florists with the information needed to quickly and accurately calculate the most profitable retail price points.



Floriology NOW offers more than 70 floral design and business topics along with 1,000+ expert tips and techniques. Florists and floral designers can stream interactive courses anytime from anywhere. Courses are taught by internationally acclaimed, award-winning instructors who are certified by the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD). In total, more than 100 hours of in-depth learning and diverse insights are available on the Floriology NOW platform to assist florists and floral designers in enhancing their skills and growing their businesses.



About Floriology Institute



As the premier industry-accredited floral education center, the Floriology Institute is dedicated to building a foundation for excellence, enabling innovative approaches in floral design and retail practices that empower florists to reach their full potential and allow their customers to recapture the joy and expression of the language of flowers. The Floriology Institute offers an extensive range of courses, electives and forums featuring hands-on sessions, in-depth lectures and online learning opportunities. Instructors at the Floriology Institute include award winning floral designers and highly experienced floral industry business professionals. The Floriology Institute is powered by BloomNet.



About BloomyPro



BloomyPro is a versatile floral design software solution designed to help florists and floral designers envision and create uniquely beautiful arrangements. The cloud-based BloomyPro application features vivid 3D technology and users can easily produce stunning floral arrangements virtually, enabling them to experiment on-screen with such design elements as flower placement, texture and color...and then utilize those elements to create actual bouquets and other floral arrangements. Application users can also share their designs with others, and manage entire collections in the cloud.



About BloomNet



As the floral industrys most innovative service provider, BloomNet, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of members across the nation and around the globe that rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive offerings, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with its members to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment and dependability.



FLWS - BN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005920/en/

