Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference on May 25, 2021





Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference, which is being held virtually on May 25-27, 2021.









B&W management is scheduled to present on May 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].









About the Jefferies Renewable Conference: From The Mine To The Market









Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference is a virtual event that will offer an end-to-end look at renewables and the transition to low-carbon energy sources. The conference will focus on four verticals: renewable power generation from wind and solar; energy storage and distribution through batteries and hydrogen, as well as related enabling technologies such as fuel cells; companies involved in sourcing key raw materials, such as cobalt, lithium and rare earths; and companies active in other parts of the renewable energy value chain.









About B&W Enterprises









Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005842/en/