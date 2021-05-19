Diversified Healthcare Trust Recognized as a Gold-Level 2021 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diversified Healthcare Trust Recognized as a Gold-Level 2021 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image



Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 today announced that it has been recognized as a Gold-level 2021 Green Lease Leader during the U.S. Department of Energys (DOE) annual Better+Buildings%2C+Better+Plants+Summit, taking place virtually May 17-20, 2021.



Developed by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. DOE Better+Buildings+Alliance, the Green Lease Leader program sets national standards for green leasing and recognizes landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality and sustainability in buildings. To receive this recognition, DHC met requirements for energy efficiency and sustainability best practices, including utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training.



Jennifer+Francis%2C+President+and+Chief+Operating+Officer of DHC, made the following statement:



We are proud to achieve Gold-level recognition as a Green Lease Leader, which rewards our sustainability initiatives and underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship. This recognition highlights the careful stewardship of our manager, The RMR Group, in executing DHCs business strategy.



This honor is the latest recognition of DHCs business practices and portfolio. Currently, 13 properties in DHCs portfolio are ENERGY STAR certified. Additionally, 16 DHC properties are designated as 360 Performance Buildings by the Building Owners and Managers Association, or BOMA, which recognizes best operational practices in the commercial real estate industry.



Life science and medical office properties owned by DHC are managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29. RMR provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 91 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties.



About Diversified Healthcare Trust



Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2021, DHCs $8.2 billion portfolio included 396 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.2 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 29,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.



About The RMR Group Inc.



The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMRs vertical integration is supported by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.



A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.


No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005869/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment