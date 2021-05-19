Diversified Healthcare Trust Recognized as a Gold-Level 2021 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation





Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 today announced that it has been recognized as a Gold-level 2021 Green Lease Leader during the U.S. Department of Energys (DOE) annual Better+Buildings%2C+Better+Plants+Summit, taking place virtually May 17-20, 2021.









Developed by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. DOE Better+Buildings+Alliance, the Green Lease Leader program sets national standards for green leasing and recognizes landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality and sustainability in buildings. To receive this recognition, DHC met requirements for energy efficiency and sustainability best practices, including utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training.









Jennifer+Francis%2C+President+and+Chief+Operating+Officer of DHC, made the following statement:









We are proud to achieve Gold-level recognition as a Green Lease Leader, which rewards our sustainability initiatives and underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship. This recognition highlights the careful stewardship of our manager, The RMR Group, in executing DHCs business strategy.









This honor is the latest recognition of DHCs business practices and portfolio. Currently, 13 properties in DHCs portfolio are ENERGY STAR certified. Additionally, 16 DHC properties are designated as 360 Performance Buildings by the Building Owners and Managers Association, or BOMA, which recognizes best operational practices in the commercial real estate industry.









Life science and medical office properties owned by DHC are managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29. RMR provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 91 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties.









About Diversified Healthcare Trust









Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2021, DHCs $8.2 billion portfolio included 396 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.2 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 29,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.









About The RMR Group Inc.









The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMRs vertical integration is supported by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.









