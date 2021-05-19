Denny's Corporation Appoints Olu Beck to Board of Directors

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation ( DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that Olu Beck has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Beck is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of boutique management consulting firm, The Beck Group NJ LLC and brings more than 25 years of portfolio business management and direct experience driving transformational and strategic growth to her new role.



Olu brings a valuable perspective to Dennys Board, said Brenda J. Lauderback, Chair of Denny's Board of Directors. Her leadership and expertise in consumer-facing businesses combined with her understanding of finance and overall brand building will be critical to the continued success of Dennys.

Previously, Ms. Beck was the CEO of Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. and held senior executive positions at two Fortune 50 companies, Mars Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. She is an Oxford University Alumna and is currently a Board Member of Freshpet, Inc. and Hostess Brands Inc. She was named as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Women CEOs of the Mid-Market in the USA by CEO Connection in 2017 and 2018.

It is an honor to join Dennys Board and Im looking forward to helping drive and shape corporate strategy as we emerge from this pandemic and find new and exciting ways to engage with our guests, Ms. Beck said.

Denny's CEO John Miller said, As we continue to revitalize our brand and position Dennys for its next chapter of growth, Ms. Becks experience driving successful brand transformation and business growth will be an immediate value add to our Board of Directors and shareholders.

Diversity equity and inclusion is a core part of Dennys business strategy and plays a vital role in delivering the great dining experience our guests expect as well as establishing a workplace culture built around belonging. Underrepresented groups make up two-thirds of the total Dennys workforce, including half of restaurant management level employees. On Dennys board, 55 percent of members are people of color and 44 percent are women. For more information, please visit https://www.dennys.com/company/social-responsibility.