Denny's Corporation Appoints Olu Beck to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Denny's Corporation Appoints Olu Beck to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation ( DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that Olu Beck has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Beck is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of boutique management consulting firm, The Beck Group NJ LLC and brings more than 25 years of portfolio business management and direct experience driving transformational and strategic growth to her new role.

Olu brings a valuable perspective to Dennys Board, said Brenda J. Lauderback, Chair of Denny's Board of Directors. Her leadership and expertise in consumer-facing businesses combined with her understanding of finance and overall brand building will be critical to the continued success of Dennys.

Previously, Ms. Beck was the CEO of Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. and held senior executive positions at two Fortune 50 companies, Mars Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. She is an Oxford University Alumna and is currently a Board Member of Freshpet, Inc. and Hostess Brands Inc. She was named as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Women CEOs of the Mid-Market in the USA by CEO Connection in 2017 and 2018.

It is an honor to join Dennys Board and Im looking forward to helping drive and shape corporate strategy as we emerge from this pandemic and find new and exciting ways to engage with our guests, Ms. Beck said.

Denny's CEO John Miller said, As we continue to revitalize our brand and position Dennys for its next chapter of growth, Ms. Becks experience driving successful brand transformation and business growth will be an immediate value add to our Board of Directors and shareholders.

Diversity equity and inclusion is a core part of Dennys business strategy and plays a vital role in delivering the great dining experience our guests expect as well as establishing a workplace culture built around belonging. Underrepresented groups make up two-thirds of the total Dennys workforce, including half of restaurant management level employees. On Dennys board, 55 percent of members are people of color and 44 percent are women. For more information, please visit https://www.dennys.com/company/social-responsibility.

About Denny's:
Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 31, 2021, Dennys had 1,649 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 148 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website atwww.dennys.comor the brands social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedInorYouTube.

ti?nf=ODIzOTcyNyM0MTkyODQ1IzIwMDcxOTI=
14c0bdca-9c0b-48bc-a43e-164e1bb739d4
Investor Contact:Curt Nichols877-784-7167Media Contact:Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners646-428-0629
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment