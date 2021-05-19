American Tower Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





American Tower Corporation ( NYSE:AMT, Financial) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company's website.









American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 187,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005805/en/