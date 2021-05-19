Duck Creek Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. ( DCT) (Duck Creek) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the following investor conferences.



The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the companys enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creeks functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR

646-266-1251

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617 624 3295

[email protected]

Sam A. Shay

Duck Creek Technologies

857 201 5784

[email protected]