Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (Freshpet or the Company) (

FRPT, Financial) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Company will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET.
  • On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the Company will present at the 2021 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET.
  • On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the Company will present at the 21st Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at 9:55 a.m. ET.

All presentations will be virtual and can be accessed live over the Internet and hosted on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online.

About Freshpet

Freshpets mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Connect with Freshpet:

https://www.facebook.com/Freshpet

https://twitter.com/Freshpet

http://instagram.com/Freshpet

http://pinterest.com/Freshpet

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freshpet

https://www.youtube.com/user/freshpet400

CONTACT
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
[email protected]

