Vivint Smart Home to Participate in 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference





Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference. Details for the event are as follows (times listed in Eastern Time):









49th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference









Date:







Wednesday, May 26, 2021







Time:







Presentation at 2:10 p.m.









To watch and listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events section of Vivints Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com. An on-demand replay will be archived on the same website following the call.









About the Company









Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.









