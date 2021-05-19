Logo
Frontdoor to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 19, 2021
Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nations leading provider of home service plans, today announced it is attending J.P. Morgans 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, and that management will participate in a fireside chat held virtually on May 25, 2021.



The live webcast will be available on the day of the fireside chat and can be accessed here. A replay will be available on the companys website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.frontdoorhome.com for 60 days following the event.



About Frontdoor



Frontdoor is a company thats obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,500 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The companys customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoors website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).



FTDR-Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005876/en/

