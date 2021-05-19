Moderna to Host Fourth Annual Science Day on May 27, 2021





Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it will host its virtual Science Day for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 27.









Modernas Science Day will feature presentations from Stephen Hoge M.D., President and Melissa Moore Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Modernas mRNA Research Platform with a focus on the Companys newest advances from its commitment to basic and applied sciences.









A live webcast will be available under the Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Modernas website for one year following the presentation.









About Moderna









In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Modernas capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.









Modernas mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 14 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005936/en/