BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BigCommerce) ( BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm and Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present and host virtual meetings with institutional investors at the following events:

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conferences on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time (3:25 p.m. Central Time)

  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time (12:25 p.m. Central Time)

  • Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time (11:40 a.m. Central Time)

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce ( BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerrys, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contacts
Rachael Hensley
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Amit Marwaha
[email protected]
512-865-4599

