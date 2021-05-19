Arrival to Present at the Wolfe Global Transportation Conference on May 27 and the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 9

LONDON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival ( ARVL), the global company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its game-changing technologies, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:



The Wolfe Global Transportation Conference on Thursday, May 27 at 1:00pm ET/6:00pm BST; and

The UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00am ET/1:00pm BST.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.arrival.com.

About Arrival

Arrival ( ARVL) is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low capex, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1,900 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first four microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Bicester, UK, and Madrid, Spain.

Media Contacts

For Arrival

Media

[email protected]

Investors

[email protected]