Ziopharm Oncology Reinforces Clear and Bold Vision for Delivering Value at Annual Shareholders Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ziopharm Oncology Reinforces Clear and Bold Vision for Delivering Value at Annual Shareholders Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Highlighted distinctive cellular therapy program, market opportunity and value proposition

Shared optimistic outlook and commitment to deliver value to shareholders

Encouraged by overwhelming vote of shareholders in favor of the Company proposals on all matters

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Ziopharm or the Company) ( ZIOP), today held its annual shareholders meeting and reinforced its plan and vision for the Company developed and endorsed by the Board and management team. In addition, shareholders approved all of the Companys proposals presented at the meeting.

Results of Proxy Voting

  • The proposal to elect Christopher Bowden, Heidi Hagen, James Huang, Robert W. Postma, Mary Thistle, Jaime Vieser, and Holger Weis as Company directors was carried.

  • The selection of RSM US LLP as the Companys independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year was ratified.

  • The resolution concerning the advisory vote on the executive compensation of the Companys named executive officers was approved.

  • The amendment to the Companys amended and restated certificate of incorporation to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock was approved.

Remarks by Interim Chief Executive Officer Heidi Hagen

Heidi Hagen, Interim Chief Executive Offer, provided a set of remarks laying out the progress the Company has made in the past six months, a bold vision for delivering shareholder value, and broader perspectives on the commercial prospects of the Companys two key investigational cellular therapies.

Ms. Hagen commented during the meeting, This is a different company than it was when we met a year ago and more importantly, this is a different company than it was six months ago. We are convinced of that. We are building off a strong legacy of scientific innovation that we continue to grow, and pivoting to a more commercially-focused, clinical stage, operational Company, with clear objectives and priorities.

Ms. Hagen also remarked on the belief in the market and commercial opportunity of the Companys two key investigational programs, its CD19 RPM CAR-T therapy, currently in a Phase I trial being conducted by the Companys Joint Venture partner, Eden BioCell, and its TCR-T Library therapy, currently in a Phase I/II trial being conducted at MD Anderson.

Regarding the Companys CD19 RPM CAR-T therapy, Ms. Hagen commented, It is well documented that the existing CD19 companies and therapies are curative and scientifically groundbreaking, which is why KITE and JUNO sold for a combined price of more than $20 billion. However, the cost and complexity of these current products is way too high and the commercial introduction and performance of these first generation CD19 CAR-T therapies have not been able to overcome these challenges.

The real need in the market is to have the therapy available at a fraction of the cost to patients, while lowering the complexity to eventually allow for better patient access through treatment in any city hospital or even an oncologists office. Our Sleeping Beauty / membrane bound IL15 platform, we believe, addresses these challenges. This combination has the potential to be administered to patients without lymphodepletion, in a matter of days, in a local setting and at a more accessible cost.

Regarding the Companys Library TCR-T therapy and Phase I/II trial, Ms. Hagen commented, Our current TCR hotspot library could potentially cover about 100,000 new cases of solid tumor cancer a year in the US alone. And as our library grows, that growth becomes a force multiplier of the value of our technology. This is truly a foundational trial with building momentum in the development and ultimately the commercialization of a potentially transformational therapy.

Ms. Hagen also commented on the capital planning strategy of the Company, saying, It is encouraging that shareholders gave overwhelming support to the Companys request to authorize additional shares. On behalf of the Board, the management team and the Company, thank you for your trust and rest assured these shares will be used judiciously.

After the meeting, Executive Chairman of the Board, James Huang, said, We were pleased to see the results of the voting and to have Heidi share comments on behalf of the management team and Board. I said earlier this year that we have the opportunity to build the oncology company of the future, and I am encouraged by the tremendous progress made in the past six months. Based on my experience in the sector, I believe this Company is on a clear path to delivering significant value to shareholders.

Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to view the webcast replay beginning May 20, 2021 by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZIOP2021.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the bodys immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology. Ziopharms pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program and a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and strategic plans, the potential commercial opportunity and treatment benefits of our cell therapy programs, the expected growth of our TCR-T library, the use of our authorized shares and our ability to deliver future value to shareholders. Although Ziopharms management team believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Ziopharm, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in the Companys operating plans that may impact its cash expenditures, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Ziopharms product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indication; the strength and enforceability of Ziopharms intellectual property rights; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as risk factors discussed or identified in the public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Ziopharm, including those risks and uncertainties listed in Ziopharms Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Ziopharm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release, and Ziopharm does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., MBA
EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 508.552.9255
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzOTY3OSM0MTkyNzA4IzIwMDc1NTA=
4b0624f5-ab21-41d1-8619-e4ba9429b397
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment