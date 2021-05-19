beIN SPORTS & HC2 Reinforce Partnership as Live OTA Sports Channels Expand to New Markets

MIAMI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS announced today that HC2 Broadcasting, the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), is now carrying beIN SPORTS XTRA in a total of 36 top DMAs following an expansion into 22 markets. In addition, HC2 now also carries beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol, the newly launched, free Spanish-language channel, which offers live sports, news, analysis and highlights that bring both diehard and casual fans closer to the game, in 33 top DMAs. beIN SPORTS XTRA's new DMAs include Houston, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Detroit, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Charlotte, St. Louis, and more. beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol has launched in major DMA's including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and more.

Viewers across over 30 markets now have free 24/7 access to both beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol, which offer a sampling of beIN SPORTS' exclusive live sports coverage, offering even more sports fans access to the network's dedicated coverage of the world's biggest soccer leagues including Ligue 1, SperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and more. In addition to the live event coverage, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol hosts a number of well-known original productions such as Juego Abierto and ANAlicemos. The new channel will also premiere other exciting original programming such as:

La Octava, A daily deep dive into sports around the world with well-known journalists Enrique Beas , Luis Castillo , and Carlos Albert .

A daily deep dive into sports around the world with well-known journalists , , and . El Diario del Martes , Debate and in-depth analysis of the current affairs of LaLiga, Ligue, 1 and SuperLig.

Debate and in-depth analysis of the current affairs of LaLiga, Ligue, 1 and SuperLig. beIN the Interview , Intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando "Chicharito" Cevallos.

Intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando "Chicharito" Cevallos. Reaccin en Cadena, Daily debate and opinion about Mexican soccer featuring Carlos Albert , Gerardo Velzquez de Len, Enrique Beas , and Luis Castillo .

"Our goal with beIN SPORTS XTRA has always been to super-serve our dedicated viewers and today's announcement is an integral component of our strategy to accomplish that goal," said Antonio Briceo, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. "We are excited to continue our work with our partners at HC2 by expanding the coast to coast free to air broadcast coverage of beIN SPORTS XTRA and launching our new Spanish-language offering, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol, bringing world-class content to fans from Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and more, in Spanish and at no added cost."

"This expanded partnership to enhance English- and Spanish-language sports access for households across the country is a prime example of the attractive opportunities HC2 Broadcasting can tap into through its unique distribution platform," said Wayne Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2 Holdings. "As the owner and operator of the nation's largest network of LPTV and Class A television stations, we look forward to continuing to build out our offerings and content partnerships to reach key audiences and drive positive results."

HC2 Broadcasting operates 229 broadcast television stations in approximately 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States.

You can watch beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol over-the-air across over 30 markets with just an antenna.

beIN SPORTS XTRA Channel Listings:

New York, NY WTXX-LD 34.2 Los Angeles, CA KSKJ-CD 45.1 Chicago, IL WPVN-CD 24.2 Philadelphia, PA WPSJ-CD 8.4 Dallas - Ft. Worth, TX KNAV-LD 22.5 San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose, CA KEMO-TV 50.5 Houston, TX KBMN-LD 40.1 Atlanta, GA WYGA-CD 16.1 Tampa - St Petersburg - Sarasota, FL WXAX-CD 26.6 Detroit, MI WUDL-LD 19.6 Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, FL W16CC-D 16.5 Denver, CO KRDH-LD 5.3 Orlando - Daytona Beach - Melbourne, FL WFEF-LD 50.6 Cleveland - Akron - Canton, OH WQDI-LD 20.3 Charlotte, NC W15EB-D 21.2 St. Louis, MO KPTN-LD 7.7 San Diego, CA KSKT-CD 23.1 Salt Lake City, UT KPNZ 24.3 San Antonio, TX KVDF-CD 31.2 Columbus, OH WDEM-CD 17.2 Las Vegas, NV KHDF-CD 19.3 Las Vegas, NV K36NE-D 43.6 Austin, TX KVAT-LD 17.6 Jacksonville, FL WKBJ-LD 20.4 New Orleans, LA WTNO-LP 22.4 Memphis, TN W15EA-D 42.5 Richmond - Petersburg, VA WFWG-LD 30.5 Fresno - Visalia, CA K17JI-D 12.5 Des Moines - Ames, IA KAJR-LD 36.7 Flint - Saginaw - Bay City, MI WFFC-LD 17.6 Charleston, SC WBSE-LD 20.5 Tyler - Longview- Nacogdoches, TX KKPD-LD 30.4 Bakersfield, CA KXBF-LD 14.4 Santa Barbara - San Luis Obispo, CA KSBO-CD 42.3 Wilmington, NC WQDH-LD 49.5 Corpus Christi, TX K32OC-D 29.6

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol Channel Listings:

Los Angeles, CA KSKJ-CD 45.2 Philadelphia, PA WPSJ-CD 8.6 Dallas - Ft. Worth, TX KNAV-LD 22.4 Houston, TX KBMN-LD 40.2 Boston, MA WLEK-LD 22.4 Atlanta, GA WUVM-LD 4.2 Phoenix - Prescott, AZ KPDF-CD 41.6 Tampa - St Petersburg - Sarasota, FL WXAX-CD 26.5 Seattle, WA KUSE-LD 46.5 Detroit, MI WDWO-CD 18.6 Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN KJNK-LD 25.5 Denver, CO KRDH-LD 5.4 Orlando - Daytona Beach - Melbourne, FL WFEF-LD 50.5 Cleveland - Akron - Canton, OH KONV-LD 28.3 Sacramento - Stockton - Modesto, CA KFMS-LD 47.1 Charlotte, NC WHEH-LD 41.3 Portland, OR KOXI-CD 20.4 Indianapolis, IN WUDZ-LD 28.6 Raleigh - Durham - Fayetteville, NC WIRP-LD 27.6 Nashville, TN WCTZ-LD 35.5 Salt Lake City, UT KBTU-LD 23.5 San Antonio, TX KVDF-CD 31.4 Kansas City, MO KQML-LD 46.3 Milwaukee, WI WTSJ-LD 38.7 West Palm Beach - Ft. Pierce, FL WDOX-LD 32.3 Las Vegas, NV K36NE-D 43.7 Jacksonville, FL WJXE-LD 10.2 Oklahoma City, OK KOHC-CD 45.6 Albuquerque - Santa Fe, NM KQDF-LP 25.4 Fresno - Visalia, CA K17JI-D 12.6 Waco - Temple - Bryan, TX KAXW-LD 35.6 Bakersfield, CA KXBF-LD 14.5 Santa Barbara - San Luis Obispo, CA KSBO-CD 42.2 Los Angeles, CA KSKJ-CD 45.2 Philadelphia, PA WPSJ-CD 8.6 Dallas - Ft. Worth, TX KNAV-LD 22.4

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) has a class-leading portfolio of assets in Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. HC2 is headquartered in New York, NY, and through its subsidiaries employs approximately 2,800 people.

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. As of December 2019, HC2 Broadcasting owns and operates 195 operational stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 350 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, excluding construction permits, covers over 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espaol, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English and Spanish-language networks, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from Ligue 1,Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish Sper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espaol. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

