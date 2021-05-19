NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will attend the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc21/sessions/38007-iac-vimeo/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.

The video replay will be available to the public on the Vimeo investor relations site.

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Vimeo is an operating business of IAC. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vimeo-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301295159.html

SOURCE IAC; Vimeo