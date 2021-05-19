Logo
Suburban Propane & Mountain Mike's Pizza Throw a Pizza Party for 400 at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 19, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today provided a pizza party celebration for the students and staff at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. The company provided pizza and salad for the Club's 400 students and staff across 12 clubs in the Santa Rosa, CA area. The pizza party was sourced from and delivered by Chandi Hospitality Group, a franchisee of Mountain Mike's Pizza, the Official Pizza Partner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Suburban Propane," said Michelle Edwards, Executive Vice President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. "Our Club kids and our dedicated staff have persevered through trying times this school year and an appreciation lunch from Mountain Mike's Pizza is a wonderful way to recognize their efforts."

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares platform which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane is undertaking initiatives to help children in underserved communities in Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"Giving back and providing support within our neighboring communities is at the heart of the SuburbanCares culture," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We recognize the significance an act of goodwill has in these difficult times, and this year we're partnering with organizations that help women and children in communities severely impacted by the pandemic, natural disasters and other circumstances, providing items on their wish lists from clothing, to toiletries and toys, to hot meals and pantry staples. We're proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, and with Mountain Mike's Pizza, and hope this donation brings well-deserved joy to the students and staff."

In April, to help commemorate Earth Day, Suburban Propane also made a sizable monetary donation to the City of Santa Rosa to help with its reforestation efforts, committing to plant new trees in the downtown area to replace existing dead trees.

"The last year has been difficult on all of us, but through it all Boys & Girls Club continues to do great work in our community. My son is actively involved in their basketball program and is really enjoying the experience," said Sonu Chandi, Owner of Chandi Hospitality. "It's wonderful that Suburban Propane is thanking these unsung heroes in true Mountain Mike's fashionwith pizza! We've all had to roll with the punches during the pandemic, overcoming challenge after challenge, but our nonprofits need to be supported more than ever so they can continue their important work. We're honored to partner with Suburban Propane to extend this token of appreciation and hope it makes a difference."

About Suburban Propane:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (

NYSE:SPH, Financial), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin serves over 10,000 youth annually at locations in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Sebastopol, Windsor, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, and Marin County. The organization opens its doors every day in Clubhouses, on school campuses, and even Juvenile Hall, with a mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to become caring, productive, and responsible citizens. For more information on how the Clubs support kids in the North Bay, visit: www.bgcsonoma-marin.org and follow @bgcsonomamarin on Facebook and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Mountain Mike's Pizza Logo

Logo - Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Representatives from Suburban Propane and Chandi Hospitality Group, a franchisee of Mountain Mikes Pizza, the Official Pizza Partner of the San Francisco 49ers, along with staff of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, at Suburban Propanes catered pizza party.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane--mountain-mikes-pizza-throw-a-pizza-party-for-400-at-boys--girls-clubs-of-sonoma-marin-301295415.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

