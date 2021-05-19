PR Newswire
VAUGHAN, ON, May 19, 2021
VAUGHAN, ON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.
Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
(a) Patrick Dovigi
431,217,969 (98.92%)
4,705,991 (1.08%)
(b) Dino Chiesa
428,233,672 (98.24%)
7,690,288 (1.76%)
(c) Violet Konkle
435,912,903 (100.00%)
11,058 (0.00%)
(d) Arun Nayar
424,739,907 (97.43%)
11,184,054 (2.57%)
(e) Paolo Notarnicola
423,805,253 (97.22%)
12,118,708 (2.78%)
(f) Ven Poole
434,711,015 (99.72%)
1,212,945 (0.28%)
(g) Blake Sumler
435,009,994 (99.79%)
913,966 (0.21%)
(h) Raymond Svider
432,315,772 (99.17%)
3,608,188 (0.83%)
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About GFL
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.
For further information: Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
+1 905 326-0101, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-announces-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301295414.html
SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.
