Echo Global Logistics Launches EchoShip Rewards Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Echo's Loyalty Program for Shippers Rewards Clients for Using EchoShip, the Company's Proprietary Shipping Platform

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that after a successful pilot that began in March, it has formally launched EchoShip Rewards, a loyalty program that allows clients to earn rewards points when they book LTL and Truckload shipments via EchoShip, the company's proprietary shipping platform.

Echo Global Logistics launches EchoShip Rewards program.

EchoShip Rewards is an added benefit for clients who use EchoShip, an innovative, self-service web portal that consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling customers to quote, book, ship, manage invoices, and track shipments in real time. With its simple, user-friendly interface, EchoShip eliminates repetitive workflows and speeds up shipping with an efficient, four-step process, giving clients time back to focus on their business.

Through EchoShip Rewards, shippers can earn points when they use the EchoShip web portal to book LTL and Truckload shipments. Once they reach certain levels, they can redeem their EchoShip Rewards points in three ways, which include products from a catalog of over 10,000 items, discounts on future EchoShip shipments, or donations to various charities.

"At Echo, our industry expertise, best-in-class technology, and award-winning customer service have set us apart in the industry, allowing us to attract a diverse client base of over 35,000 shippers," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We're always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our clients, so we're pleased to launch EchoShip Rewards, a program that rewards them for their everyday shipping."

"When developing EchoShip Rewards, we conducted extensive market research to understand what matters most to shippers, and we incorporated our findings directly into the program," said Christopher Clemmensen, SVP of Marketing at Echo. "With EchoShip Rewards, not only can our clients earn points to redeem for merchandise, shipping discounts, or charitable donations, but we at Echo have the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our clients while driving adoption and increasing usage of EchoShip."

EchoShip transactional users are automatically enrolled in the EchoShip Rewards program. In addition to the points they earn when they book LTL and Truckload shipments via EchoShip, members will also be able to earn bonus points during special promotions throughout the year.

For more information about EchoShip Rewards, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echoship/rewards

To sign up for EchoShip and enroll in the rewards program, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echoship/signup

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-launches-echoship-rewards-program-301295182.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

