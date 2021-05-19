Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Buys Accolade Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Progyny Inc

- New Purchases: ACCD, SANA, BIGC, DASH, AR, AM,
- Reduced Positions: KYMR, PGNY, ASAN, TWLO,
- Sold Out: MCRB, RBBN,
For the details of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio.
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 288,892 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 313,127 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.41%
- Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 281,250 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 73,383 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.57%. The holding were 288,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 281,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 25,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07.Sold Out: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.31.Reduced: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 32.41%. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.11%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 313,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Progyny Inc by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 9,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Asana Inc by 46.47%. The sale prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 20,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 48.79%. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 1,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.
