Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Buys Accolade Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Progyny Inc

Investment company Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New Current Portfolio ) buys Accolade Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Antero Resources Corp, sells Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Progyny Inc, Asana Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New. As of 2021Q1, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New owns 16 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustees+of+columbia+university+in+the+city+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio. Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 288,892 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 313,127 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.41% Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 281,250 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 73,383 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.57%. The holding were 288,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 281,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 25,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 32.41%. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.11%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 313,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Progyny Inc by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 9,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Asana Inc by 46.47%. The sale prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 20,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 48.79%. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New still held 1,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.