Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Slam Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II, Sells Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, L&F Acquisition Corp, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: SLAMU, MACQU, VPCBU, FTCV, HERAU, ATHN.U, LNFA, LOKB, MBAC.U, TWLVU, HCCC, FACA.U, LOKM.U, GWW, STRE.U, TWNT.U, LGV.U, SNII.U, FTAAU, VCVC, EJFAU, RENN, TWNI.U, DHCAU, VOSO, BRPMU, UPS,
- Added Positions: VIH, CHRW, FTIV,
- Reduced Positions: OMEX,
- Sold Out: LOKB.U, LNFA.U, VCVCU,
For the details of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbin+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.
- Slam Corp (SLAMU) - 4,500,000 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU) - 2,475,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCBU) - 2,227,500 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV) - 1,620,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCBU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 2,227,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,620,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 1,770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN.U)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 1301.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB.U)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.27.Sold Out: L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA.U)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVCU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $12.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment