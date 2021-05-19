Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Slam Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II, Sells Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, L&F Acquisition Corp, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp

Investment company Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Slam Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II, FinTech Acquisition Corp V, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, sells Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, L&F Acquisition Corp, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbin+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Slam Corp (SLAMU) - 4,500,000 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU) - 2,475,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCBU) - 2,227,500 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV) - 1,620,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 2,227,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,620,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 1,770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 1301.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.92, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $12.31.