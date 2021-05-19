Battery Management Corp. Buys Olo Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: OLO, AFRM,

Investment company Battery Management Corp. Current Portfolio ) buys Olo Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Battery Management Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Battery Management Corp. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $785 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Battery Management Corp.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/battery+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Olo Inc (OLO) - 12,263,846 shares, 41.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 1,846,124 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. New Position JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 2,817,089 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 528,366 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 3,782,327 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio.

Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.22%. The holding were 12,263,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.63%. The holding were 1,846,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.