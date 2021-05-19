Gtcr Llc Buys Paya Holdings Inc, Sells Sotera Health Co

Investment company Gtcr Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Paya Holdings Inc, sells Sotera Health Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gtcr Llc. As of 2021Q1, Gtcr Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 70,278,209 shares, 52.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.76%
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) - 27,646,515 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio.
- Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA) - 45,234,022 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 12,674,482 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
Gtcr Llc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.77%. The holding were 45,234,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Gtcr Llc reduced to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 47.76%. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -36.54%. Gtcr Llc still held 70,278,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.
