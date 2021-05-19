Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Buys Roblox Corp

New Purchases: RBLX,

Investment company Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritech+capital+associates+v+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 45,799,284 shares, 73.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 8,380,177 shares, 17.24% of the total portfolio. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 2,123,356 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 73.28%. The holding were 45,799,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.