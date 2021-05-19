Logo
Renasant Bank Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Deere, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Renasant Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Deere, T-Mobile US Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, American Tower Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renasant Bank. As of 2021Q1, Renasant Bank owns 170 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Renasant Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renasant+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Renasant Bank
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 74,235 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 29,298 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  3. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 65,773 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 12,937 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,203 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $358.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Renasant Bank initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 81.62%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 205.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.



