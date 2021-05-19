Renasant Bank Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Deere, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

- New Purchases: IXUS, DE, SPG, QRVO, NKE, EOG, SBUX, TFC, EWBC, NXPI, RTX, CMA, BC, BX, OSK, PLD, CMI,
- Added Positions: TMUS, BNDX, DIS, GS, IJR, EL, AAPL, C, VUG, IEMG, LQD, IEFA, NOBL, MUB, CRM, AMZN, IVV, IJH, FB, ALLY, TSLA, AAP, ENB, HUM, ORCL, MA, LIN, DVY, IWD, TDG, HYG, HD, XOM, JPM, ADI, QCOM, UBER, UL, TT, DGRW, ANSS, INFO, SIVB, CP, PEG, PH, PCAR, CE, KO, DOW, GRMN, IEF, INTU, CRRFY, TTWO, DECK, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, VWO, NEE, DHR, CCI, AMGN, CSCO, GOOGL, JNJ, FIS, PM, IVW, WMT, T, ADBE, CVS, CM, RF, ABBV, BBY, IJK, CVX, PEP, IVE, LMT, FLOT, MRK, SO, GILD, BCE, PFE, AEP, DUK, BTI, VOD, IJJ, IJT, IJS, NGG, MKC, PG, CMCSA, HBAN, D, CHE, USMV, IEI, SHY, UNH, UPS, TSM, DFS, AKAM, VGT, GOOG, ULTA, TJX, TRP, BHP, EW, BAC, HON, NOC, NDAQ, IWN, IWS, BLK,
- Sold Out: ROST, VNQ, AMT, GSY, FPE, EMB, BURL, PZA, SJNK, GWW, KMB, COST, SHM, VCSH, BKLN, MDIV, PNC, TGT, VRSK, PANW, EFA, IBM, GIS, BMY,
For the details of Renasant Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renasant+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Renasant Bank
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 74,235 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 29,298 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 65,773 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 12,937 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,203 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
Renasant Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $358.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Renasant Bank initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 81.62%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 205.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Renasant Bank sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Renasant Bank. Also check out:
1. Renasant Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Renasant Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Renasant Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Renasant Bank keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment