Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Buys Expedia Group Inc, L Brands Inc, iMedia Brands Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Sabre Corp, Golden Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: EXPE, LB, IMBI, DVN, FLL, WTRH, MX, BFI, PICC.U, HERAU, MYO, HCIIU, WFC, CHS, GSEVU, CFFVU, ALUS, SLAMU, C, FTAAU, ARYD, SFTW, CFVIU, TINV, CMCT, AUTO, AJAX, MSDAU, LOV, LMACU, AAC.U,

EXPE, LB, IMBI, DVN, FLL, WTRH, MX, BFI, PICC.U, HERAU, MYO, HCIIU, WFC, CHS, GSEVU, CFFVU, ALUS, SLAMU, C, FTAAU, ARYD, SFTW, CFVIU, TINV, CMCT, AUTO, AJAX, MSDAU, LOV, LMACU, AAC.U, Added Positions: GRPN, ATCX, TWTR, BNED, RMNI, NLS, CPRI, GOGO, CPG, TACT, AMPY, CFIVU, GRSV, HST,

GRPN, ATCX, TWTR, BNED, RMNI, NLS, CPRI, GOGO, CPG, TACT, AMPY, CFIVU, GRSV, HST, Reduced Positions: QMCO, CDXS, RH, EXPR, CEMI, VRRM, GCI, IMXI, AGS, SONM, REED, SIC, RDI,

QMCO, CDXS, RH, EXPR, CEMI, VRRM, GCI, IMXI, AGS, SONM, REED, SIC, RDI, Sold Out: ROKU, SABR, GDEN, FAII, PRTY, XPO, OPRT, WORK, ORBC, MAC, SFT, WPX, HECCU, SOAC, AHT, PFSW, CNTY,

Investment company Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Expedia Group Inc, L Brands Inc, iMedia Brands Inc, Groupon Inc, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc, sells Roku Inc, Sabre Corp, Golden Entertainment Inc, Quantum Corp, Codexis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/union+square+park+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 115,000 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 180,000 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 165,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.48% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 160,000 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,115,775 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.11%

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iMedia Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 124,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 283,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc by 323.83%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 509,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 889,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barnes & Noble Education Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,115,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 350,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $17 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $22.45.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.28.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.