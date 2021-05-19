Fan Yu Buys ABG Acquisition Corp I

New Purchases: ABGI,

Investment company Fan Yu Current Portfolio ) buys ABG Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fan Yu. As of 2021Q1, Fan Yu owns 5 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fan Yu's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fan+yu/current-portfolio/portfolio

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 300,000 shares, 48.85% of the total portfolio. Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) - 303,030 shares, 36.55% of the total portfolio. ABG Acquisition Corp I (ABGI) - 462,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc (AGLE) - 112,044 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) - 89,848 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio.

Fan Yu initiated holding in ABG Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.05%. The holding were 462,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.