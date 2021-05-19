Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Liberty Global PLC, Clearway Energy Inc, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: BABA, FISV, MRK,

BABA, FISV, MRK, Added Positions: POR, URI, INTC, WDC, AYI, AXP,

POR, URI, INTC, WDC, AYI, AXP, Reduced Positions: CWEN, DISCK, RILY, JWN,

CWEN, DISCK, RILY, JWN, Sold Out: LBTYK, AMRC, BKNG,

Investment company Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Merck Inc, sells Liberty Global PLC, Clearway Energy Inc, Discovery Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Ameresco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redwood Grove Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+grove+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 202,188 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 82,800 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) - 370,677 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.69% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 43,800 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 51,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 185,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.