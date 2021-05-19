Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Liberty Global PLC, Clearway Energy Inc, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, FISV, MRK,
- Added Positions: POR, URI, INTC, WDC, AYI, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: CWEN, DISCK, RILY, JWN,
- Sold Out: LBTYK, AMRC, BKNG,
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 202,188 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 82,800 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
- Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) - 370,677 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.69%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 43,800 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 51,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 185,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.
