Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc, XL Fleet Corp

Investment company Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Alphabet Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 63,744 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2042.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,958 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10895.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,050 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1662.50% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,981 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,165 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 14,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 30,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 256,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 13,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $454.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 2042.66%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.08%. The holding were 63,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 10895.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 98,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1662.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 867.66%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 33,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.