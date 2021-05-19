Logo
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc, XL Fleet Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc, XL Fleet Corp, Alphabet Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sassicaia+capital+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 63,744 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2042.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,958 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10895.33%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,050 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1662.50%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,981 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,165 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 14,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 30,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 256,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 13,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $454.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 2042.66%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.08%. The holding were 63,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 10895.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 98,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1662.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.7%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 867.66%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 33,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC keeps buying
