Founders Fund V Management, LLC Buys ContextLogic Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Investment company Founders Fund V Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ContextLogic Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Oscar Health Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund V Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Founders Fund V Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 59,973,400 shares, 54.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 5,125,951 shares, 20.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,965,103 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 5,735,464 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) - 491,751 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.53%. The holding were 59,973,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.86%. The holding were 5,125,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 5,735,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

