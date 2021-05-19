Founders Fund V Management, LLC Buys ContextLogic Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

For the details of Founders Fund V Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+v+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Founders Fund V Management, LLC
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 59,973,400 shares, 54.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 5,125,951 shares, 20.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,965,103 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio.
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 5,735,464 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) - 491,751 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio.
Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.53%. The holding were 59,973,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.86%. The holding were 5,125,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 5,735,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
