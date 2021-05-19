Synergy Financial Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Visa Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

New Purchases: BIL, AMT, UNH, LMT, MA, NFLX, BAC, OZK, FXG, XRT, PALL, XLF, SPHB, IAT, FXN, PKW, SLYV, VLUE, FVD, FTA, ALLY, SYF, MCD, SCHD, HD, NEM, VIAC, VB, HL,

Investment company Synergy Financial Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Visa Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Synergy Financial Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Synergy Financial Management, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 344,432 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,378 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,624 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,445 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 192,290 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.47%

Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 344,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 27,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 17,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 16,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 10,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 5,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 192,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 16,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 163.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 50,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 100.98%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 156.16%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.