Synergy Financial Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Visa Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

- New Purchases: BIL, AMT, UNH, LMT, MA, NFLX, BAC, OZK, FXG, XRT, PALL, XLF, SPHB, IAT, FXN, PKW, SLYV, VLUE, FVD, FTA, ALLY, SYF, MCD, SCHD, HD, NEM, VIAC, VB, HL,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FTSM, NVDA, GIS, COST, BABA, SPY, FB, GOOGL, TTD, ADBE, PFE, KO, KMB, PEP, WRN, CSCO, MO,
- Reduced Positions: V, TDOC, DWAS, TMO, WMT, LYFT, MELI, MRK, CRM, MSFT, SQ, AAPL, ARKW, AMD, XOM, PM, JNJ, ABBV, QQQ, ABT, TSM, SBUX, AMGN, AXP,
- Sold Out: ANGL, RDVY, QCLN, IWM, ICLN, ARKK, ORLY, AVGO, CMCSA, MMM, SHV, DFEB, PAYX, ADP, ISTB, EEM, IVV, AOM, AOA,
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 344,432 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,378 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,624 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,445 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 192,290 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.47%
Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 344,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 27,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 17,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 16,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 10,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 5,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 192,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 16,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 163.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 50,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 100.98%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 156.16%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Synergy Financial Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.
